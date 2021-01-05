Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 135,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

