Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.05 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,086,634,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 374,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,245,381. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

