Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 58 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.33. 8,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

