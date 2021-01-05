Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 926 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,654,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.