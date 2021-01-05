Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$0.95 on Monday. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95.

In other Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) news, Senior Officer Aaron Davidson acquired 39,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,245 shares in the company, valued at C$646,254.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

