ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Stock Price Up 3.6%

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 10,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 4.42% of ProShares UltraShort Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Technology Company Profile (NYSEARCA:REW)

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

