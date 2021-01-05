Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.51. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 2,841,574 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 216,579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 182,329 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

