Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Up 7.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares shot up 7.8% on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Provention Bio traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.26. 766,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 695,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

