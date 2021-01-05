Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.70. Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 1,205,799 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £46.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

About Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.