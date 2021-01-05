Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report $195.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.04 million and the highest is $200.60 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $124.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $670.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.62 million to $675.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $811.15 million, with estimates ranging from $767.10 million to $864.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRPL. B. Riley upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.60. 72,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -260.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

