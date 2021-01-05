Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

