Qcash Reaches One Day Volume of $1.21 Billion (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.95 million and $1.21 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00126236 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00254072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00523105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00279130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018114 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.