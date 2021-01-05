QEP Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,968 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,582 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,884 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in QEP Resources by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 494,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QEP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 134,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $639.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 4.88. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

