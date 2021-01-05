QinetiQ Group plc (QNTQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

