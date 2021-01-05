Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) vs. Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Critical Contrast

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qorvo and Solar Energy Initiatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.24 billion 5.96 $334.33 million $5.71 29.64 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 12.05% 16.10% 10.76% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qorvo and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 5 17 0 2.77 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qorvo currently has a consensus target price of $163.15, suggesting a potential downside of 3.60%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Risk and Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qorvo beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services. It also provides integrated solutions that include switch-LNA modules, variable gain amplifiers, and integrated PA Doherty modules for massive multiple-input/multiple-output systems; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, including power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, and bulk acoustic wave filters; system-on-a-chip hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; automotive RF connectivity products and metal oxide semiconductor based UWB chip and module system solutions; and power application controllers and programmable analog power ICs. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

