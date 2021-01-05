Quant Price Reaches $12.28 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Quant has a total market cap of $148.25 million and $3.47 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.28 or 0.00036779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004760 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001873 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002872 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003114 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.