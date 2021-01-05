Quhuo (NYSE:QH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Quhuo (NYSE:QH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Quhuo alerts:

Shares of NYSE QH opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Quhuo (NYSE:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NYSE:QH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quhuo (QH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.