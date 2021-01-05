QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.92. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

