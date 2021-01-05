QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Trading 13.3% Higher

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.08. 202,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 151,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

QUIK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $45.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. Equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $723,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 128.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

