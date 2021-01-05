Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) Stock Price Up 1%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 4,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 35,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The firm has a market cap of C$76.73 million and a P/E ratio of -26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) Company Profile (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.