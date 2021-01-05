Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 336,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $856.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $121.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,519,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,872,000 after purchasing an additional 680,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,004,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 651,766 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after purchasing an additional 524,060 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 402,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,418,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

