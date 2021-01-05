Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.23. 5,222,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,413,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

