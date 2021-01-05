RADA Electronic Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,501 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,012% compared to the average daily volume of 135 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $406.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RADA. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

