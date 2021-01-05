Raise Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Raise has a market capitalization of $47,302.55 and approximately $11.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.