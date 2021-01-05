RAMP (RAMP) One Day Volume Hits $6.96 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 92.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. RAMP has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $6.96 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 91.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00121767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00215658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00496222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00259895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017828 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,785,715 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.