Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.68. 5,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.