Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,755 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $213,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

