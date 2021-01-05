Rapidz Market Cap Tops $4.66 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $16,702.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00253942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00521944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

