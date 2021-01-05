RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

RAPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 194,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,512. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $483.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $35,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 676.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

