RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Trading Up 8%

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 140,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 192,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

