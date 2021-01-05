RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

RE/MAX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,722. The firm has a market cap of $658.40 million, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $2,256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $2,207,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $1,564,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

