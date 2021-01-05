Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:RLH opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.27. Red Lion Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

