Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REED opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

