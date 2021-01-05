Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.13.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $163.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.