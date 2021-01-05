ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.88

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 5106688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOL. BidaskClub raised shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.68 million, a PE ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $18,978,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

