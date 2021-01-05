Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.23.

RSG stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 30.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

