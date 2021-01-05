Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

