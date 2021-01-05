Research Analysts Set Expectations for OptimizeRx Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptimizeRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

OPRX stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $504.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $4,234,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

