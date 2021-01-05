Research Analysts Set Expectations for Webster Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

