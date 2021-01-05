Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,149 shares of company stock worth $11,261,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 28,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,901,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

