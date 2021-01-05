Reviewing American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) & Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG)

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American National Group and Federal Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares American National Group and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Group 4.27% 3.40% 0.70% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of American National Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of American National Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American National Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Group and Federal Life Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Group $4.07 billion 0.63 $620.36 million N/A N/A Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.85 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

American National Group has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Summary

American National Group beats Federal Life Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc. provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. The company also provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products; and medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance products. In addition, it offers personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as business owners, property, liability, mortgage security insurance, and workers' compensation coverages. Further, the company provides credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; and guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance. Additionally, it engages in the investment activities. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, marketing organizations, employee benefit firms, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels and call centers. American National Group, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Galveston, Texas.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

