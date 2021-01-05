Reviewing Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) & A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intrusion and A10 Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $13.64 million 21.82 $4.47 million $0.28 61.11 A10 Networks $212.63 million 3.46 -$17.82 million ($0.19) -50.42

Intrusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A10 Networks. A10 Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intrusion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of A10 Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and A10 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71% A10 Networks 4.49% 13.20% 5.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intrusion and A10 Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00 A10 Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intrusion presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.64%. A10 Networks has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.75%. Given A10 Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Intrusion.

Volatility & Risk

Intrusion has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A10 Networks has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A10 Networks beats Intrusion on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. It also provides Thunder threat protection system for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; Thunder secure sockets layer (SSL) insight solution that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder convergent firewall, which addresses various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance. In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environment; and aGalaxy TPS, a multi-device network management solution. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves cloud providers, Web-scale businesses, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises in the telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, government, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

