Reviewing Logiq (LGIQ) & Its Rivals

Logiq (OTCMKTS: LGIQ) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Logiq to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Logiq alerts:

55.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -26.92% -62.41% -50.48% Logiq Competitors -31.64% -48.64% -27.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Logiq and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 1654 6410 10919 507 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 5.51%. Given Logiq’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logiq and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -86.91 Logiq Competitors $2.64 billion $335.42 million 7.72

Logiq’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s peers have a beta of 4.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logiq peers beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides mobile business applications. The company operates a platform-as-a-service software used on mobile smartphones for small-to-medium-sized businesses to create native mobile applications for Apple's iOS and Google Android. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore and India; AtoZPay mobile payments platform; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.