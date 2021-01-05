Reviewing Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Seagen has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seagen and Neuralstem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 1 5 10 1 2.65 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seagen presently has a consensus price target of $185.57, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Seagen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seagen is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seagen and Neuralstem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $916.71 million 33.24 -$158.65 million ($1.33) -126.64 Neuralstem $260,000.00 8.32 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seagen.

Profitability

This table compares Seagen and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen -25.17% -18.32% -15.49% Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Seagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seagen beats Neuralstem on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers. It also develops Tucatinib, an investigational oral, small molecule TKI for HER2, a growth factor receptor; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. In addition, the company develops ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SEA-BCMA, a clinical-stage non-fucosylated BCMA-directed antibody for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and Merck. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

