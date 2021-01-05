Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,199.62 ($67.93).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,753 ($75.16) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £71.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,812 ($75.93). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,295.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,833.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

