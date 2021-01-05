RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RLJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.