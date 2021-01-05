Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.