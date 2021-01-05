Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 382 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,058,000 after purchasing an additional 363,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,059,000 after acquiring an additional 87,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,142,000 after acquiring an additional 317,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701,488 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

