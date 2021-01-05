Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

