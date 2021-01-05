Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

